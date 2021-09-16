  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said an argument between two people led to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said it happened at around 1:55 p.m. in the 14400 block of Lincoln Blvd.

Officers said they responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That man was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center Trauma Unit in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Authorities said the shoo fled the scene.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

