MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are actively searching for the person who they said intentionally set fire to several cars at a dealership on Tuesday.
Surveillance video of the arson attack on Tuesday shows a person walking around cars at Magic City Auto on 8th Street moments before several cars go up in flames.
Miami firefighters said three cars caught fire and a fourth car was damaged by the heat.
A manager at the dealership in Little Havana estimated the fire caused $60,000 in damage.
"We're a local business, we're a family owned business, we help the community. We've never had any issues with anybody," said Luis Olivares, who owns the car dealership. "I don't know why. We're going to have to find out."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).