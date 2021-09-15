MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to drench the deep south with heavy rain falling across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, and parts of the Florida Panhandle. All the moisture associated with Nicholas may lead to life-threatening flash flooding across the Southeast.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the CBS4 Team is monitoring three areas.

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high potential for development over the next 2 to 5 days. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

A trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is also giving this disturbance a high potential of development over the next 5 days. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves north-northwest to northward across the western Atlantic.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa toward the end of the week. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development while the system moves generally west-northwest to northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a low potential of development over the next 2 to 5 days.