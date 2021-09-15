MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and dry start across South Florida.
Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.
As moisture increases across our area, scattered storms will develop on the sea breeze around midday and through the afternoon. Some storms may produce some downpours.
Spotty storms are possible in the evening, lows will fall to the upper 70s.
Our summery weather pattern continues over the next few days as highs will soar to the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. We will see a mix of hot sunshine and afternoon storms.
This weekend more of an ocean breeze develops and passing showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.