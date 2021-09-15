  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Joan Murray, Local TV, Miami News, Steven Geller

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Steven Geller announced Wednesday that county employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be charged $20 per week insurance fee and must submit to weekly testing.

He also said that vaccinated employees would be eligible for a $500 bonus.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts

The new rules affect about 6,800 government employees.

READ MORE: AARP Report: 237 Florida Nursing Home Residents Died From COVID During 4-Week Period

They have 60 days to show proof of vaccination before being charged and it does include union employees.

MORE NEWS: Hialeah Using American Rescue Plan Act Funds To Give $2,000 Bonuses To City Employees, Essential Workers

This is a developing story…

CBSMiami.com Team