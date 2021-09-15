MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Mayor Steven Geller announced Wednesday that county employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be charged $20 per week insurance fee and must submit to weekly testing.
He also said that vaccinated employees would be eligible for a $500 bonus.
The new rules affect about 6,800 government employees.
They have 60 days to show proof of vaccination before being charged and it does include union employees.
This is a developing story…