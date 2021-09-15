MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale residents who have been affected by the pandemic may be eligible for rental assistance.
To qualify, residents must rent a home or apartment in the city, have experienced a loss or reduction in household income, or financial hardship, due to COVID-19, and have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.
Those who qualify may receive up to 6 months of assistance. The payments will be made directly to the landlord.
To apply, go to consolidatedcreditsolutions.org/ftl-rent and download the application. Send application and all required documentation by email to ftlrent@consolidatedcredit.org or fax them to (888) 246-9722.
Those unable to download the application or have questions regarding eligibility can call 1-833-FTL-Rent (1-833-385-7368).