MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nearly 20-year cold case involving a teen who was violently murdered in her Miramar home has been solved.

On May 22, 2002, 15-year-old Farrah Carter was found murdered at her home, located on the 6500 block of SW 27th Street in Miramar.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated that a violent struggle had occurred and Carter died due to multiple stab wounds. They said it was one of the most horrific scenes they had come across.

On Tuesday, they announced 56-year-old Joseph Pollard has been charged in the case.

Pollard is currently serving a life sentence for a 2000 case where he was convicted of kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and assault.

Miramar police said advances in technology in the last two decades allowed them to link his DNA to the Carter murder scene.

Carter’s family said they were pleased that someone has finally been arrested for her murder, but it is still heartbreaking.

“She was vibrant, ready to share, always willing to help. She was that big sister, she was that little sister,” said Carter’s mother Kim Battle.

“I feel like my sister was cheated out of her life. My sister, people don’t know, when she was a child had dreams. My sister was the type of person who wanted so much out of life and was not able to even see that next day,” said Carter’s sister Keli Craig.

Detectives are looking for people who knew Pollard, they’re hoping to find out more about him. They still don’t have a motive or details of what led to the fatal stabbing. They added he has a history of violence against women.