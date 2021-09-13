MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scattered storms moved across parts of South Florida Monday morning producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in spots.

Passing showers and storms will sweep in throughout the day due to an east breeze in place. The rain chance will be highest in the morning through midday, but some storms can’t be ruled out for the afternoon.

Highs will climb to 90 degrees. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity.

As a weak tropical wave becomes more of a weak low level trough over South Florida, the rain chance will remain high. Storms likely develop Monday night with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding across the east coast metro area.

Tuesday we will see more of the same as deep tropical moisture remains in place. Scattered showers and storms will move in and lead to heavy rain at times. The pattern continues through Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday we will see more showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. A wet and unsettled week ahead. This weekend will be mostly sunny with the potential for spotty storms Saturday and Sunday.