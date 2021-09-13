MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Saturday night’s near purr-fect catch at Hard Rock Stadium wasn’t even a football, it was a cat, but what happened to the feisty feline after falling from the upper deck into an American flag held by Canes fans?

According to a Miami-Dade Animal Services spokesperson, the cat ran off after bouncing off the flag, hitting the ground and then being held up like Simba.

In video taken by multiple fans who witnessed the kitty’s free fall, the cat had some sort of collar or harness on it, leading Miami-Dade Animal Services to believe the cat actually belongs to someone, but no one has come forward to report a missing cat or claim ownership of the #HardRockCat, as it’s trending on social media.

The incident started in the first quarter of the University of Miami- Appalachian State football game on Saturday, September 11, when the cat got one of its paws stuck on the façade of the upper deck.

As football fans watched in disbelief, the cat fell about 50 feet to the first level where fans using an American flag were able to break the cat’s fall.

Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder, and his wife Kimberly bring the flag to each home game.

“It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon,’” according to the Associated Press. “They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it, but they were scaring it downward,” said Cromer.

The terrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section. Fans erupted into cheers, louder than a Canes touchdown.

Miami coach Manny Diaz said he learned of the cat incident postgame.

“I don’t know anything about that or what was going on,” Diaz said. “But I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship.”

Following the near cat-astrophe, Hard Rock Stadium tweeted about the incident and its donation to the Humane Society of Miami.

We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021

So where is #HardRockCat now? We still don’t know.