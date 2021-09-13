MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the delta variant surges nationwide, many hospitals are reporting increases in pregnant women admitted with COVID. Doctors are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, 75.7% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 24.8% of pregnant people. The CDC and other major medical groups have strengthened recommendations that pregnant people get vaccinated.

“Pregnant people compared to nonpregnant people have an increased risk when they get SARS-CoV-2 infection of hospitalization, ICU admission, the need for mechanical ventilation, and they have a higher risk of dying,” said Northwestern University’s Dr. Emily Miller.

The assistant professor of material fetal medicine also said recommendations were originally not stronger because pregnant patients were excluded from clinical trials.

“Scientists around the country have been working tirelessly to fill those gaps. And we’re at a point where the medical community really feel like we have the sufficient data to say that this is safe and that we recommend it,” Dr. Miller added.

Studies show vaccinated pregnant people can transfer antibodies to their newborns.

Kntrice Anadumaka is enjoying every moment with her son, CJ. After contracting COVID-19 at six and a half months pregnant, she ended up in the ICU.

“What was going through my mind was I pray to God that my husband and my mom can raise my son because I don’t think I’m going to make it out of here,” Kntrice said.

Kntrice had not been vaccinated.

“I wanted to get the vaccine, but I wanted to see how it panned out a little bit more,” she said.

Kntrice remained in the hospital to get oxygen support until CJ arrived but was able to get her first shot before he was born.

“I wanted him to have as much protection as possible,” the new mom said.

CJ was almost a month early and is thriving.

“I always said, if I make it out of here, I’m going to share my story because people need to know that this thing is serious,” Kntrice said.

She hopes others get the message that getting vaccinated can keep families safe.

An analysis of CDC data did not find an increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 pregnant women who were vaccinated before 20 weeks.