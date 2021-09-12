MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will only have a couple of days to recover from having played on Saturday, as they will face Toronto FC on the road Tuesday.

The South Florida team will look to keep their unbeaten streak going, as they keep climbing in the standings.

Miami comes into this game with a record of 8 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses for a total of 29 points.

Their main striker, Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain scored the team’s only goal Saturday against Columbus Crew. He leads team scorers with 9 goals this season.

Tuesday’s match at BMO Field will be the second time Inter Miami will face Toronto in the 2021 regular season.

The last time these teams met, Miami beat Toronto by score of 3-1.

The win in late August contributed to the team’s unbeaten run of five.

The South Florida team has also earned three clean sheets in a row in its past games, drawing on the road against Orlando City, defeating FC Cincinnati 0-1 at TQL Stadium, and winning 1-0 home against Columbus.

The Herons have only suffered one loss during the months of August and September.

Toronto FC has not won a game since July 24, 2021, when it defeated the Chicago Fire. Toronto has recorded three wins, six draws, and 14 losses, earning a total of 15 points.