MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday, September 10th, marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it also marks the day Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida back in 2017.

Although there are currently no threats to South Florida, it is active in the tropics.

The CBS4 Weather team is tracking Hurricane Larry, which is moving quickly toward southeastern Newfoundland and is expected to bring hurricane-force winds, a dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall to that area Friday night.

There is also tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a high potential (70% chance) of development over the next 5 days.

This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of Central America through Saturday.

We are also monitoring a strong tropical wave expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa by Friday night. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a high potential (70% chance) of development over the next 5 days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

The next name on the list is Nichol.