WEST KENDALL (CBSMiami) – The highly-anticipated SR 874 Ramp Connector project in Kendall is finally open to traffic following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
Also known as the Don Shula Expressway flyover, the ramp connects SW 128th Street directly to SR 874, where previously the only access was through the most congested segments of the Turnpike.READ MORE: 'Project Proposes Great Risk To Our Local Environment': Miami-Dade Mayor Concerned Over Urban Development Boundary Expansion Vote
“This is one more step forward in addressing Miami-Dade County’s transportation solutions,” MDX Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said.READ MORE: South Florida Schools Hold Memorial Ceremonies To Mark 20th Year Of Sept. 11th Attacks
The project also widened SW 128th Street from two lanes to four lanes, from 137th Avenue to 122nd Avenue.MORE NEWS: Bicyclist Killed In Wynwood Hit & Run, Suspected Driver In Custody
“This project will reduce traffic congestion and provide additional connectivity and mobility to Southwest Miami-Dade County,” said MDX Executive Director Javier Rodriguez.