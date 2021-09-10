MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Panthers are finally back on the ice.

The team is holding a development camp for its younger players. The group is made up of draft picks and undrafted free agents.

Due to their age, there are some very familiar names that will participate, a trio of first-round draft choices.

Goaltender Spencer Knight, 20, a 2019 1st round pick will be in goal.

Knight had a great showing late last season making his NHL debut and played excellent in 2 playoff games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

2018 1st round draft choice Grigori Denisenko will be on the ice as well. The Russian forward came over to North America last season, playing in the AHL and .Adrian his NHL debut, skating in a limited number of games for the Panthers.

Lastly, highly regarded Finnish center Anton Lundell is here in America for good. He had a great season playing in Finland at different levels and will challenge for a spot on the Panthers. There is also the possibility he starts the season with the team’s new AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lundell was the Panthers 1st round pick in 2020.

There are 4 days of practice at the Panthers Ice Den in Coral Springs September 11 through September 14, they are closed to the public.

Over the following weekend, the Panthers will travel to Tampa for games against the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes.

Many of the players have never even been to Florida so this is a great opportunity For the team to integrate these prospects into the area, and how the Panthers go about their business.

Believe it or not, the NHL preseason is just 2 weeks away, the Cats are home for a doubleheader on September 26 against Nashville. Training camp starts that week.