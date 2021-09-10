MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Losing a game of Fortnite has led to the arrest of a South Florida student after he made online shooting threats against students at St. Brendan High School in Miami.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old boy faces a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
BSO states a detective in its Threat Management Unit received a tip from the FBI on Sept. 8 regarding the threats, which were posted in late August in the comments section on YouTube.
BSO Detective Michael Ryan investigated and determined that the teen, who does not attend St. Brendan, posted multiple threats on the site, including, “I can’t wait to injure my classmates on September 12” and “I will bring a weapon to St. Brendan High September 12.” The teen also warned students at the school to “be ready.”
According to detectives, the teen admitted making the threats because he lost a game of Fortnite.
The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.