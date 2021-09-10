MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead after crashing his car into a canal in northwest Miami-Dade.
It happened at NW 137th Avenue and NW 19th Street.READ MORE: 'Hard Pill To Swallow,' Some Federal Workers Opposed To President Biden's Latest Vaccination Mandate
A passerby noticed a car sinking into the water and called the police.READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: Impeccable French Cuisine At Le Zoo In Bal Harbour
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and pulled the man from the submerged car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.MORE NEWS: CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Dealing With Invasion Of Privacy Issue, Disturbing Photos Of NICU Baby Posted On Nurse Sierra Samuels' Social Media
Traffic homicide investigators are now trying to determine what caused him to go into the water.