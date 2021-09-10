MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bicyclist was struck and killed in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood early Friday morning by a driver who didn’t stop to help.
The hit and run happened just before 3 a.m. at NW 1st Street and NW 20th Street. The bicyclist died on the scene.
Police said a while later officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one they were looking for and followed the driver who stopped at NW 6th Avenue and NW 45th Street.
The driver was taken into custody, charges are pending
"Currently we are interrogating him here at the station. He's facing a number of charges. The most serious of them is leaving the scene of an accident with a death. The fact that he fled from the scene, failed to render aid or call 911, is what makes this case criminal," said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.
Police said the driver did not have a license.