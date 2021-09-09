MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-2 Thursday night.

Javier Báez homered and doubled for the Mets, who began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta and 4 ½ from the second wild card.

Chisholm drove a 97 mph fastball from Jeurys Familia (9-4) into the upper deck seats for his 15th homer. Chisholm also had an RBI grounder in the sixth.

With the score 2-all, New York wasted Pete Alonso’s leadoff triple against reliever Anthony Bender in the eighth. Bender retired Javier Báez and J.D. Davis on groundouts with the infield drawn in.

Michael Conforto was intentionally walked before Richard Bleier (3-2) relieved and retired pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil on a grounder.

Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

The Marlins tied it 2 in the seventh around three infield hits and a throwing error by reliever Brad Hand.

Starter Marcus Stroman was lifted after allowing Sandy León’s one-out single and Hand gave up Isan Díaz’s single. Mets catcher James McCann then threw out pinch-runner Alex Jackson at third when a pitch caromed to the backstop, with Díaz advancing to second on the play.

Pinch-hitter Lewis Brinson beat out a dribbler near the mound and Hand’s throw got Alonso at first base, allowing a run to score.

Stroman allowed one run, four hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

Báez hit a two-out double and scored on two wild pitches from Miami starter Jesús Luzardo to give New York a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Mets increased their advantage on Báez’s 29th homer in the third. He hit Luzardo’s curveball over the wall in center field, admiring the 438-foot shot before he rounded the bases.

The two hits by Báez were the only ones allowed by Luzardo in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: C Tomás Nido (left thumb strain) could play in rehab games at Triple-A Syracuse this weekend, manager Luis Rojas said.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (right rotator cuff strain) has been playing catch with the anticipation of progressing to a bullpen session in the coming days.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill, 2-4, 4.20) will start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees Friday at Citi Field.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.52) starts the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta Friday. Rogers, Miami’s NL All-Star representative, has not won since June 10.

