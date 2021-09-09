MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many of Crestview Towers‘ homeowners came together Thursday to voice concerns about the lack of help and information being provided to them by the city and by their fellow owners, who make up the board of directors.

“They’re working like turtles,” said resident Maria Echevarria.

Echevarria is talking about the process for her and the 300 homeowners to return home after being forced out back in July when the building was deemed unsafe.

“They don’t care where we’re living. The board of directors, they have their own houses. They live somewhere else. They sleep good, they eat good, but we have to find somewhere else to live. We are renting rooms, sleeping on the floor. There are older people that got sick from COVID at the shelters,” adds Echevarria.

Some Crestview Towers owners, like Echevarria, say they have been living at homeless shelters.

“I went to the shelter and then after that, I couldn’t take it. I’m sorry, so I had to separate my kids. My kids are sleeping with friends,” she adds.

“We’ve been left without any answers about letting us know when we can return home. We have been coming here periodically to check the building, to speak to people from the building and that would be the board of directors and we’re just not getting any answers,” said resident Carmen Bethel.

CBS4 reached to the board for an update. They directed us to their attorney, Katzman Chandler, who sent a statement which reads in part:

“We were advised by the City of North Miami Beach that they required an application for permits for all work. We are pleased to advise that O&S will be filing the necessary permits with the City of North Miami Beach tomorrow, September 10, 2021.”

“Following approval of the permits, work will commence promptly…

O and S is the architectural firm working on the building.”

The statement went on to say, “We fully expect that the work necessary to safely reopen the building will be completed by the end of September 2021.”

As for residents like Bethel, they still have to pay an assessment and maintenance fee that adds up to $900 a month, plus their mortgage. This has made it difficult for many of them to find temporary housing.

“Being displaced for two months has been the worst situation of my life. Losing my dad in March was difficult, but this has been awful. Especially when you have a family,” said Bethel.

Click here if you would like to donate to help displaced residents.