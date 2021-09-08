MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says it has a medium potential for development over the next two to five days.

The system is expected to move northeastward over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Upper-level winds could become slightly more favorable to allow for some tropical or subtropical development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast Wednesday or early Thursday.

The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern U.S., and then some additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday.

Hurricane Larry remains a large and powerful Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. Larry is moving northwestward at 10 mph and is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane and move near or east of Bermuda on Thursday.

Tropical Storm conditions will be possible for Bermuda Wednesday night into Thursday. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda. Tropical storm conditions are possible beginning Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Leeward Islands, portions of the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas through midweek, and impact Bermuda through the end of the week. Significant swells from Larry will begin reaching the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada on Wednesday and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.