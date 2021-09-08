TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) – Florida school districts, including Broward and Miami-Dade, that have mandated mask use can continue to do so.
On Wednesday, Second Circuit Judge John Cooper has ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis' appeal and is allowing Florida schools to continue their mask mandates while the case is appealed at a higher level.
Effective immediately, the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates — which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
DeSantis had appealed Cooper’s earlier ruling that that stated the governor overreached and did not have the authority to ban school districts from implementing mask mandates without a parent opt-out.
That appeal led to an immediate pause on mask mandates while a ruling was made. Thirteen Florida school districts have now implemented a mask mandate without a parental opt-out, defying an earlier executive order by the governor.
