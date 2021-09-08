FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Anyone who plans on attending a performance at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts or The Parker will need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID or a recent negative test result.

The new policy will begin on September 22nd.

“The return of live performing arts depends on artist and audience confidence. Many artists are now requesting these types of safety protocols, and our new policy is quickly becoming the industry standard and similar to those being implemented by Broadway theaters, major concert promoters, and venues around the nation,” said Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley.

Vaccinations are required for staff, volunteers, and crew working performances.

In addition to the entry policy, everyone two years of age or older is required to wear a suitable face covering that covers the nose, mouth, and chin (no gaiters, shields, or respirator masks) while inside the venues.

For entry to performances, those 12 years of age and older are asked to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test result conducted within 24 hours prior to the performance start time. The test result can be printed or digital, including an email or text message from the test provider displayed on a phone or electronic device. It must clearly show the person’s name, the date of the test, the type of test performed, and the negative test result.

Fully vaccinated people have the option of providing proof of full vaccination with the final dose at least 14 days before the performance. That can be the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or a digital copy of the card.

Ticket holders who don’t follow these policies may be required to leave the theater without a refund.