By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Southwest Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received a call about an unresponsive male inside a running car in the parking lot of the Redland Crossings apartment complex in the 14700 block of SW 264th Street.

When officers arrived they tried to revive him, it was then that they discovered he had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chopper4 over the lot spotted the car next to a dumpster, the body was on the ground on the driver’s side covered with a tarp.

Investigators are looking for witnesses as they try to determine what led up to the shooting.

