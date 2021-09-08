WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Kidnapping, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with an Amber Alert issued last month.

Authorities said Max Carias-Carrilo is now in custody. They say he was found at a Miami hotel.

READ MORE: Even Mickey Must Be Vaccinated By End Of September To Work At Disney

Investigators say he took two children after assaulting their mother in Deerfield Beach on August 27th.

READ MORE: All-Clear Given At South Plantation High Following Bomb Threat Investigation; Student Treated For Heat-Related Medical Issues

The children were found a day later in good condition.

MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Mindy Forms In NE Gulf Of Mexico, Triggering Tropical Storm Warnings For Florida Panhandle

Carias-Carrillo is charged with two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery with a weapon.

CBSMiami.com Team