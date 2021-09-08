MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with an Amber Alert issued last month.
Authorities said Max Carias-Carrilo is now in custody. They say he was found at a Miami hotel.
Investigators say he took two children after assaulting their mother in Deerfield Beach on August 27th.
The children were found a day later in good condition.
Carias-Carrillo is charged with two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery with a weapon.