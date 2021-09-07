WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Person

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Loved ones are asking for the public’s help locating Hector Plaza, who went missing Monday night.

According to Eduardo Guzman’s Facebook post, Hector is an adult with special needs.

READ MORE: Florida Version Of ‘It’: Gator Found In Storm Drain Of West Miami-Dade Neighborhood

Hector was last seen driving a 2006 Burgundy Nissan Altima with the license plate “QSPS96.”

READ MORE: Should You Get A COVID Booster Shot As Soon As It’s Available?

Guzman said Hector also goes by the name Toño.

MORE NEWS: CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: Chaminade-Madonna Defensive End Kenyatta Jackson

If you have any information on his whereabouts, they are asking you contact Rebecca Manty at (305) 600-9018.

CBSMiami.com Team