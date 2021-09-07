MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Loved ones are asking for the public’s help locating Hector Plaza, who went missing Monday night.
According to Eduardo Guzman's Facebook post, Hector is an adult with special needs.
Hector was last seen driving a 2006 Burgundy Nissan Altima with the license plate "QSPS96."
Guzman said Hector also goes by the name Toño.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, they are asking you contact Rebecca Manty at (305) 600-9018.