By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Jacqueline Quynh, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teachers who had COVID and died in Miami-Dade County Public Schools have put the spotlight on getting more teachers vaccinated, but not just teachers.

Health officials want everyone to get the shots, particularly those in transit.

A special vaccine site was set up at Lillie C. Evans in Miami, a neighborhood that was close to Abe Coleman, a teacher that just passed away from Holmes Elementary.

Outreach teams came out here to let people know about the event.

In the first hour, about 8 people came through — not a ton, but a start.

The focus again isn’t just teachers, but the staff and members of the public.

This event will run all the way until 5 pm. Another one will be held a month later for the second shot.

