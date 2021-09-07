MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teachers who had COVID and died in Miami-Dade County Public Schools have put the spotlight on getting more teachers vaccinated, but not just teachers.
Health officials want everyone to get the shots, particularly those in transit.
A special vaccine site was set up at Lillie C. Evans in Miami, a neighborhood that was close to Abe Coleman, a teacher that just passed away from Holmes Elementary.
Outreach teams came out here to let people know about the event.
In the first hour, about 8 people came through — not a ton, but a start.
The focus again isn't just teachers, but the staff and members of the public.
This event will run all the way until 5 pm. Another one will be held a month later for the second shot.