MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of families around the world are coming together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
The holiday, which begins at sundown, celebrates the world's birth and commemorates the creation of humankind.
This year they will welcome in 5782.
In a statement released Sunday, President Joe Biden marked the occasion, saying it was a time to reflect on the past year and take an inventory of the soul.
"Rosh Hashanah is a time to ask ourselves what kind of a nation do we want to forge and what type of world we want to create," he said.
Rosh Hashanah, which continues through Wednesday at sundown, marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days that lead up to Yom Kippur, the most sacred day for Jewish people.