MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade woman accused of drowning her toddler and stabbing several members of her family has been charged.

Police were called to Precious Bland’s home, at NW 99th Street and NW 30th Avenue, on August 23rd just before 9 p.m.

Arriving officers were met by Bland’s husband who had stab wounds to his head and neck. He told them she had been agitated throughout the day, repeatedly screaming that Jesus was coming and we were all going to die from COVID.

According to him, Bland, 38, said everyone needed to be baptized in the bathtub immediately. She then held her 15-month-old daughter underwater until she was unresponsive, according to her arrest report.

The man said he tried to stop her but she stabbed him and their 16-year-old daughter. He said he ran out of the house with his four other children and called the police. The teen also fled the house in fear for her life.

Arriving officers found Bland in the house with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. She was taken into custody and then to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The couple’s 16-year-old daughter, who had been stabbed in the forearm, and her father were also taken to Jackson Memorial. They were treated for their injuries and have since been released.

Inside the home, officers found the toddler face down and unresponsive in the bathtub filled with bloody water. She was taken to Jackson Health North where she was pronounced dead.

On September 1st, police said Bland confessed to what she did during questioning. She was arrested on September 2nd and turned over to Miami-Dade Corrections.

Bland, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated child abuse with bodily harm.