MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida families are mourning after losing loved ones to COVID-19.

On Monday morning, Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster passed away from complications of COVID-19.

“Mike passionately gave his all to the Florida Keys. He fed everyone with food, with love, with encouragement, with positive words, and with hugs. He considered us all one Keys family. Mike never said, ‘we can’t do it,’ but always ‘let’s figure out how we can.’ He passionately fought for all to have a quality of life to sustain living in the Keys with housing, fair wages, and protection of the environment,” said Monroe Commissioner Michelle Coldiron in a statement.

Forster moved to the Florida Keys in 1990 and was well known as the owner and operator of Mangrove Mike’s Cafe and Catering and Mangrove Mike’s Cafe at Bud & Mary’s Marina.

According to the county’s website, Forster loved fishing, boating, spending time in Everglades National Park, and was proud to participate annually in Uganda Children’s Missions.

Before being elected to the Monroe Commission in 2020, Forster had previously served twice as the mayor of Islamorada and twice as the vice mayor before he was termed out.

Last Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that her father, Paul Levine, had passed away. On Saturday, her office confirmed he died due to complications of COVID.

In a post on Instagram, the mayor said her father lived a wonderful life and was her hero.

She said her father was brilliant, creative, courageous, charming, and lived a full and fulfilling life surrounded by a loving family. She added that he was a voracious hiker and a lover of nature.

“I will miss my dad with all my heart. I’ll miss his regular check-in calls, his stories, hugs and his laugh,” said the mayor.