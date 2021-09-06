MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

CBS4 Sports anchor Jim Berry spoke to Bosh about the honor.

Bosh: “It’s great. It’s great. I mean, I always know how much I love the game of basketball and how I wanted it to affect the game but to be actually in the Hall of Fame with my heroes and other greats who paved the way for basketball all over the world. I mean, it’s incredible.”

Berry: “I think it’s interesting that Ray Allen is one of the presenters. You guys were teammates just for two years. But you two gym rats, because I know Ray was a gym rat. I think it’s interesting that you two gym rats combined for the biggest moments in Heat history and now he is one of the presenters. How did you end up choosing Ray as one of those people?”

Bosh: “Well, I mean, honestly, it was a very easy decision. Ray has been such a great friend. During the time we were playing, we were always having meetings together, trying to figure things out. He would be in my ear, I’d be in his ear, trying to push each other to get better because we were playing that same side of the court. You know, more importantly, I got to know him as a father and a husband, our family are great friends, and just to be able to get to know him as a man.”

Berry: “So what is going to be the highlight of that speech, Chris?

Bosh: “This story man, I want people to understand, as best as I can do, it’s only so much time they give us, but understand why I am the way I am. Why I dedicated my life to the game. And yeah, just going to tell you a couple of

Berry: “As Erik Spoelstra pointed out, you may be the guy who gave up the most to part of the championship team. Chris, you are so modest, but be honest, when you see LeBron (James) and D (Dwyane) Wade, you probably say ‘hey man, I made you’.

Bosh: “Let me tell you something. Those two guys were the best basketball players I had ever seen. They were the first guys to where, in my maturation as a basketball player, looking at them play saying I can’t do that.”

Bosh will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Fame during a ceremony at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts on Friday, September 10th.