By Bobeth Yates
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a man killed his roommate Sunday morning.

According to Miami PD, it all started at 5 a.m. when officers received a call of a victim bleeding at a home in the 1000 block of NW 40 Avenue.

Responding officers found a bloody scene and a dead man.

Police know the identity of the suspect, who is currently on the run.

Authorities have not released any additional details.

All that’s known is that the two men got into a fight, but what led up to the argument is a mystery.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.