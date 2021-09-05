MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A tribute to late U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings was unveiled Sunday in Miramar.

Hastings was a longtime resident of the city. Now, SW 62 Avenue is Alcee L. Hastings Avenue.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. And up until his death this past April, he represented Florida’s 20th District, which included parts of Miramar.

“We are living in a time right now that we wish we had him. And to his family, we are so grateful and thankful that you let him spend so much time to advocate and fight for us,” said State Rep. Marie Woodson. “City of Miramar, I take my hat off to you for doing this. We all are standing here on the shoulders of Congressmen Alcee Hastings.”

Sunday would have been Hastings’ 85th birthday.