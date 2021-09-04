MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard announced Saturday it had repatriated 35 Cubans found at sea to the island nation.
Officials said the all Cuban nationals were interticted off Key West and that they were all found in good health.
“Navigating the Florida Straits is difficult and unpredictable in rustic vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, U.S. Embassy Havana. “Taking to the seas on unsafe vessels is dangerous and can result in loss of life.”
Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard officials said they have interdicted 729 Cubans.