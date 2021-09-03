MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami introduced its newest baby Slender-Horned Gazelle to the exhibit with its parents on Friday.
The calf was born on August 21st but has been in isolation to give it time to properly bond and ensure that it has a good healthy start to life.
The mother's name is "Gladys" and its dad's name is "Pip," in honor of legendary performers, Gladys Knight, and the Pips!
In keeping with the theme, the baby, a male, has been named, “Bubba,” after one of the actual “Pips.”
At birth, the calf weighed just over 3 pounds and presently has the body size of a Chihuahua with very long legs.
These gazelles are endangered because they are hunted for their horns.