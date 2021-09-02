MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “In Tua we trust.”

That is the message from the Miami Dolphins locker room following rumors of the team’s interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The team’s second-year leader is getting plenty of support ahead of his Week 1 matchup against former Alabama teammate Mac Jones.

The mindset is all about New England where the Miami Dolphins’ season opens a week from Sunday.

Despite the vote of confidence, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continued to field quarterback questions Wednesday.

He was asked point-blank if Tua will be his Week 1 starter.

“And I don’t know how many times, I don’t know how much more clear I can be here. Tua is a starter. I mean, do I need to say it again? I will,” said Flores.

The whole roster got the message in a team meeting.

Last week, Flores’ vague response of trade rumors about Watson only fueled speculation that maybe the Dolphins were not totally sold on Tua.

But Tagovailoa has gone about his business with a very solid preseason. Tagovailoa spoke to CBS4 at length about the support he feels from coach Flores.

“It means a lot with it coming from the head coach. You know, the support I have from him, from the team. It means a lot. But, you know, for me I’m just focused on trying to get our guys ready for next week,” said Tagovailoa.

“We pretty much talk every day. You know whether it’s a private conversation in his office or a private conversation to the side before practice starts. Whatever it may be. We’re always talking,” he added.