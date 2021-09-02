LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police say a 15-year-old boy has been shot in Lauderhill Thursday night.
According to Lauderhill PD, gunfire erupted in the 3100 block of NW 19 Street just after 8:30 p.m.
The teen was reportedly struck several times. He was rushed to Broward Health in serious condition.
At this time, there’s no information on a suspect.
No word from police on what led up to the shooting.
If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.