MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives responded Thursday afternoon to a waste facility in Pompano Beach after a human skull was found.
BSO said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 33rd Street in Pompano Beach.
BSO homicide and crime scene detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating this case.
Authorities said the remains will be taken to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
This case is an active and ongoing death investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).