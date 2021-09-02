TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will soon face a $5,00 fine from the state.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start on September 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.
“Promises made, promises kept,” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said Wednesday.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state's only statewide elected Democrat and a candidate hoping to challenge DeSantis for governor next year, was critical of the fines.
“Governor DeSantis is retaliating against Floridians who are trying to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” Fried said in an emailed statement. “This not only goes against common sense — it’s also an insult to the free market principles that he claims to champion.”
COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest-hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 15,000 patients are currently hospitalized in Florida, up from about 1,800 in June.
