MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a multi-story Bay Harbor Island apartment building were evacuated after the building was deemed unsafe.
According to the town, a report indicated that the building, called The Forum located at 1080 93 Street, had "significant structural defects."
As a result of the report, the town’s chief building official designated the 56-year-old building unsafe.
"They just told me 'hey, you got to move,' it's inevitable, you can't live here, you have to move. We're going to get you a hotel, tell your parents you can't live here anymore," said Gabriel who left Wednesday.
Bay Harbor Islands said they are “working closely with the building’s management company, the building’s court ordered receiver, and several charitable organizations to provide support to displaced residents and their pets.”
There are 24 units in the building, but residents told a CBS4 crew that not all of them are occupied. The residents estimate that about 50 people live in the building.
The town said the building has been cited in the past for numerous violations, adding that none of the structure’s issues have been rectified.