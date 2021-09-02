MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Abe Coleman, a beloved mentor and a longtime site director for a chapter of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, passed away Wednesday, reportedly from COVID-19.
"Mr. Abe Coleman was a highly motivated, dedicated, and inspirational Site Director for the Holmes Elementary Role Models Chapter and never missed a day," said Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project in a statement.
Coleman was a third-grade math teacher at Holmes Elementary School for 31 years.
“The pandemic did not deter him. He held weekly meetings with the boys throughout the 2020 school year. He inspired Federal Judge Rodney Smith, a graduate of Holmes, to mentor the boys during tie tying ceremonies and meetings,” said Wilson.
The congresswoman said the Role Models Chapter at Holmes Elementary was one of the strongest among the more than 100 chapters across the Miami-Dade Public School District.
“Due to his unwavering commitment, Abe Coleman will be remembered as a valued teacher, mentor to the boys in the program, and as a benefit to the Liberty City community that the school serves.”