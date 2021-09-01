MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a multi-story apartment building in Bay Harbor Islands have been ordered to evacuate Wednesday after it was deemed unsafe.
According to the town, a report indicated the building, located at 1080 93 Street, had "significant structural defects."
As a result of the report, the town's chief building official designated the 56-year-old building unsafe.
The town said the building has been cited in the past for numerous violations, adding that none of the structure’s issues have been rectified.
All residents of the building's 24 occupied units have been ordered to immediately evacuate.
Bay Harbor Islands officials said they’re “working closely with the building’s management company, the building’s court ordered receiver, and several charitable organizations to provide support to displaced residents and their pets.”