MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression #12 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Larry over the eastern Atlantic.

Larry was moving west at 20 miles per hour. It is expected to move west-northwest and then turn northwest over the weekend as a major Category 3 hurricane in the central Atlantic. For now it appears Larry is not a threat to South Florida.

Tropical Depression Kate continues to move north-northwest out in the open waters of the central Atlantic and is expected to become a remnant low by Thursday.

Tropical Depression Ida is moving into the central Appalachians and should become a post-tropical cyclone later on Wednesday. Heavy rain and flash flooding are likely on Wednesday across parts of the Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England coast.

An area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a low potential (30 percent chance) of development. It is expected to move west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph near the coast of Central America over the next few days.

Thereafter, the system will have another opportunity for gradual development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible across parts of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula later this week into the weekend.