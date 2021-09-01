  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Wednesday night.

According to Miami PD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at NW 10 Avenue and 46 Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma center while the other was taken to JMH’s ER. A police spokesperson said that one of the three could possibly be a suspect.

Miami PD later reported that one of the men died at the hospital, though it was not made clear if it was a victim or suspect.

Officers are currently searching for two suspects, bringing the total involved to five.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

