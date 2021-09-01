MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Ida spared little of Grand Isle, Louisiana, where the eye of the powerful Category 4 storm tore through Sunday night.

The barrier island and swampy areas south of New Orleans took the brunt of the hurricane leaving residents with practically nothing.

Michael Capponi, of the South Florida-based Global Empowerment Mission arrive in Grand Isle Wednesday and saw the devastation first hand.

“As we drove the destruction was worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, we didn’t get back until one in the morning,” Capponi said.

Capponi compared the damage in Grand Isle to the destruction leveled by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle in 2018.

“I guess the best comparison is Michael,” Capponi said. “Everywhere you look you see homes that were on stilts completely blown away. There is five feet of sand that was brought in by the storm. I would say 98% of the homes were destroyed.”

Lines for gas stretch for blocks in the hurricane ravaged region, but that may be the least of residents’ worries. There is no electricity, little food and thousands have been left homeless.

Food is scarce in New Orleans where many grocery stores are closed or empty. Some 2,000 meals were handed out at one food distribution event where people waited hours in the heat for food and water.

Diana Estas said her home was destroyed by Ida.

“I’m hurting, miss. I ain’t had nothing, nobody to help me. All my relatives are gone. I don’t have hardly nobody in the world to help me, nobody I’m knocking from door to door, begging for food in the hopes they might help. If anybody can help me.”