MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida pre-school teacher and her family were killed in a crash on Sunset Drive in southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday.

Karina Chacon worked as a toddler teaching assistant at The Creative Learning Center, according to a Facebook post by the school’s program administrator. Chacon’s husband and mother also died in the crash, the post confirmed.

It started when a South Miami Police officer spotted a white Range Rover going at a high rate of speed southbound on the Palmetto Expressway. That officer tried to stop that vehicle, but the driver kept going and got off at the Sunset Drive exit.

The speeding white Range Roger then crashed into Chacon’s car at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

“I heard like a bang. You know an explosion, a high type of impact,” said Alejandro Martinez who lives nearby.

Miami-Dade Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash and the driver of the Range Rover had been drinking.

“Three innocent individuals that were just driving their vehicle gets t-boned by someone who was careless,” said Alvaro Zabaleta with the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Our hearts go out to the families.”

The driver of the Range Rover was the only survivor of the crash. Police have not released his identity but told CBS4 paramedics rushed him to the hospital for surgery. MDPD said charges are pending and could include DUI manslaughter.