COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A woman who Coconut Creek police said was driving a stolen car was killed, her passenger was taken into custody, after an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

According to police, an officer spotted the car, which had been reported as stolen out of Parkland, traveling west on Hillsboro Boulevard. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a complex that contained several businesses in the 4400 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard.

Police have not said what led to the shooting but did confirm the woman was killed.

“I live on the next street over and about 8:30 p.m. we heard a bunch of shots fired. My son goes ‘those are firecrackers’ and I go ‘no, those are gunshots’,” said Phil Simone.

Two officers were hurt as a result of the incident and taken to the hospital. A third officer was also taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

A police K9 was also hurt and was taken to a local animal hospital.

All of the officers and K9 are expected to be okay.

Per the police department’s policy, the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.