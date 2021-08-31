MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The final advisory was issued for Tropical Depression Ida on Monday morning.

Ida was over northern Mississippi and still soaking much of the southeast. Heavy rain and the potential for flooding will continue to spread from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys into the central and southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday.

Considerable flash flooding will be possible from the middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, central and southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic and New England areas.

The CBS4 Weather team is also tracking Tropical Storm Kate which remains poorly organized as it moves slowly over the central Atlantic where it will remain. Later this week Kate will dissipate when the cyclone or its remnants are expected to merge with an extratropical low and associated frontal system.

We will closely watch a well-defined low pressure system over in the eastern tropical Atlantic more than 200 miles southwest of the coast of Guinea.

Associated shower and thunderstorm activity are beginning to show some signs of organization, and environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of this system. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so as the low moves west to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The National Hurricane Center said this strong tropical wave has a high potential (90 percent) for development.

Finally a broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days. Environmental conditions appear to be somewhat conducive for slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water. This system is expected to move gradually west-northwestw or northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance has a low potential (20 percent) for development.