LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating a possible stabbing on board a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper4 was over the scene along NW 33 Avenue and NW 18th Street.READ MORE: Police: Alcohol Involved In Violent Crash That Killed Three On Sunset Drive In Kendall
Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the bus coming from Whiddon-Rogers Education Center.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks
Police said two students got into a fight and one stabbed the other with a hair pick.
The injured student was treated for minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Florida Wages & Population Growth Lag
No arrests have been made.