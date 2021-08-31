WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating a possible stabbing on board a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene along NW 33 Avenue and NW 18th Street.

Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the bus coming from Whiddon-Rogers Education Center.

Police said two students got into a fight and one stabbed the other with a hair pick.

The injured student was treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

