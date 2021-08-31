FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A crash has led to the temporary closure of all lanes of North Hiatus Road, between West Broward Boulevard and West Sunrise Boulevard, in Plantation.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the wreckage of two vehicles in the middle of the road near Cleary Boulevard.
One of the vehicles, which appeared to be a minivan, had damage to its front end. A red-colored vehicle also had extensive damage, part of it was in the trees in the median.
Southbound drivers are being forced to exit at Cleary Boulevard. Northbound drivers are being forced to make a u-turn and head back to Broward Boulevard.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.