MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida officials participated in a discussion Monday regarding safety improvements following the Surfside condo collapse.

“This is a zero-tolerance approach, we can’t have another one of these incidents,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The meeting in downtown Miami was one of several discussions with officials to agree on improvements – some with and some without legislation.

“Right here in Miami-Dade County we are already making changes,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

A possible change brought up is bringing the structural recertification of buildings down from every 40 years to every thirty years across the board.

“We have to work it out and make it level across the board, because for one city that does five years and another does thirty it’s not going to work out,” said Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

As that meeting was underway, a massive wall of remembrance at Harding and 88th in Surfside began to be taken down, just a block away from where the Champlain Towers South once stood.

Crews from HistoryMiami will be preserving the memorial.

“We are right now cataloging the items along this wall we will then be putting them into different container storage and then we will take them to our offsite storage facility where they will be cared for,” said Michele Reese Granger with the HistoryMiami Museum.

CBS4 News has also learned that the vacant property of the Champlain Towers South is now up for sale.

Commercial real estate company Avision Young is heading up the sale and will soon announce a live bidding process that will happen in a courtroom soon.